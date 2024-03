Kathleen Ann Diller of Central Islip and formerly of Southold died Sunday, March 24, 2024. She was 81.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, April 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R. C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett.

Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R. C. Cemetery in Southold.