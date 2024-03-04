Feb. 28, 1931 – Feb. 6, 2024

Raymond Thomas MacLean made his appearance in this world on Feb. 28, 1931, in East New York, Brooklyn. At the age of 5, he moved to Bellport, with his loving parents, Raymond and Jessie MacLean. Ray, an only child, grew up surrounded by beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He shared special bonds with his cousins, Ruth, Ed, Charlie and Billy, and loved them like siblings.

At Bellport High School, Ray excelled at sports. He served as captain of the varsity basketball and baseball teams, and played on the soccer team, as well. He stole home plate five times, and was awarded a scholarship to attend Bucknell College to play on its basketball team. He suffered a career-ending eye injury before he could enroll, and instead began his lengthy career as a public servant, in Suffolk County courts. Ray started out in the map room, ultimately completing his 40-year career as the chief clerk of the New York State Supreme Court for all of Suffolk County. In his tenure with the courts, Ray also completed an associate degree at Suffolk County Community College and served on the Board of Education for the Southold school district.

The two most significant women in Ray’s life were his mother, Jessie; and his cherished wife, Nancy. Ray and Nancy had first noticed each other around town in Bellport, and finally met on a double date at a softball dinner for Brookhaven Asphalt in the autumn of 1960. Nancy was his friend’s date, but Ray and Nancy were instantly smitten with each other. Out of respect for his friend, Ray waited three months to call her. Ray and Nancy were engaged by the following Christmas, and were married June 30, 1962. Ray and Nancy were blessed with three children, four grandchildren, many nieces and nephews who fondly dubbed him GOUR (Good Old Uncle Ray), and beloved dogs Sasquatch and Riqi.

He is survived by the love of his life, wife Nancy (Nystrom); children Jocelyn MacLean, Peri MacLean-Crowley, Ray MacLean and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren Zachary, Samuel and Courtney Crowley; granddaughter Kendall Grace; and by former children-in-law, Billy and Mandy.

He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Joyce and Linda and descendants. Additionally he is survived by the descendants of cousins Ruth, Margie, and many others, as well as his late cousin Ed’s widow, Rebecca MacLean, who was like a sister to him. Ray was ethical, patient, intelligent, and wonderfully kind. His sense of humor and generosity delighted those around him.

“We will deeply mourn and miss the man, the myth and the legend, and we are eternally grateful that we shared our lives with him for so long. Until we see each other again, Papa and Dad, enjoy the golf courses and softball fields of heaven. We love you.”

