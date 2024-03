Robert E. Shaw of Laurel died Sunday, March 17, 2024. He was 69.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 22, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Mattituck Fire Department and Hauppauge Fire Department services will be held at 7:30 p.m.