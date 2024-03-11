Russell R. Goldsmith Jr. died at home in East Marion, Feb. 29, 2024 after a long illness. He was 81.

Born at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport on Aug. 3, 1942, he was the son of Russell and Esther Marie (Howard) Goldsmith.

Mr. Goldsmith graduated from Greenport High School in 1960, entered the U.S. Army in 1964 and served in the military police.

Upon his discharge, he worked as a mason and started his own business in 1976. He retired from masonry in 2013 and maintained the buildings and grounds of the Orient/East Marion Park District.

Mr. Goldsmith married Linda Sledjeski at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in 1974.

Predeceased by his daughter Cynthia Goldsmith-Agosta and his brother Edward Goldsmith, Mr. Goldsmith is survived by his daughter Christina Quarty; his sisters, Judy Jacobs, Peggy Dzenkowski, Sandra Kalin and Susan Rogers; his brother Michael Goldsmith and two grandsons.

Funeral services were held March 5 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta scholarship fund or Southold High School Athletic Association c/o Linda Goldsmith, P.O. Box 758, East Marion, NY 11939.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.