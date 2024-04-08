Albert J. Wilkinson, of East Setauket and Mattituck, passed peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice on April 6, 2024. He was 94 years old.

Albert was born in Hell’s Kitchen, N.Y. Sept. 3, 1929, to Albert and Gertrude (née Angermaier) Wilkinson. On Sept. 7, 1957, he married Joan Fasanello at Brass Rail, Bronx, N.Y. They welcomed their first daughter, Kathryn, in 1959, son Albert in 1963 and another daughter Roberta in 1965. Formerly of Brentwood and Syosset where he lived for 30 years, he had been a resident of Jamesport for the past 25. Albert joined the Army in 1946 and held the rank of Tech 5 during World War II and received medals for Good Conduct, Occupation Medal and World War II Victory Medal. He joined the Army in 1950 during the Korean War and received Occupational Germany Medal. Albert was a corrections officer at Rikers Island for 20 years working in the intake office. He was a member of the New York Correction Officers Pistol Team and was a master sharpshooter.

He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Surviving are his children, Kathryn Ann Foley and husband Larry of East Setauket, Albert Joseph Wilkinson and Desire DeFigueroa of Wading River and Roberta Theresa Magg and husband Thomas of Mattituck; grandchildren Whitney Ramos, TJ Magg, Lianne Foley (Ben), Amanda Magg, Taylor Foley (Donna), Maria Magg and Diana DeFigueroa and a great-grandchild, Madison Ramos.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

