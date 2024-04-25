Real Estate Transfers: April 25, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 23, 2024.

PECONIC (11958)

• B & J Realty to Scott DeSimone, 41045 Route 25 (1000-86-1-3.003) (V) $1,090,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Riverhead Cement Block Co Inc to Sandy Pond Links LLC, 1521 Roanoke Avenue (600-82-1-12.001) (C) $2,500,000

• Helene & Susan Wolk to Arthur & Kathleen Pratz, 194 Stoneleigh Drive (600-82.05-3-17) (R) $660,000

• Estate of Dorothy Higgins to Ty River LLC, 19 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.076) (R) $532,000

• Florence Lund Family Trust to Paul & Mary Fleig Trust, 89 Saddle Lakes Drive (600-82.02-1-89) (R) $510,000

• Estate of Barbara Ligon to 27 Andrea Court LLC, 27 Andrea Court (600-65-3-34) (R) $400,000

• East Enders Inc to Jeffrey & Michelle Camp, Cross River Drive (600-19-1-19.002) (V) $225,000

• East Enders Inc to Jeffrey & Michelle Camp, Sound Avenue (600-19-1-19.001) (V) $225,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Gary Gershon to Joel Ramirez & Karla Oviedo, 1 Lake Drive (700-19-1-89.003) (V) $415,300

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Leslie Lawrence to Pamela Lawrence, 19A Rocky Point Terrace (700-13-1-3) (R) $1,662,500

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Southview Custom Homes Two Inc to Town of Southold, Main Bayview Road (1000-87-5-21.007) (V) $2,195,000

• Carol Forestieri Trust to 845 Mill Creek LLC, 845 Mill Creek Drive (1000-135-3-36.001) (R) $1,075,000

• Daniel Sarluca & Lauren Esposito to Fredric Hartman, 950 Paradise Shores Road (1000-80-1-27) (R) $820,000

• Robert & Margaret Williams to Patrick & Mary Thompson, 465 Windjammer Drive (1000-79-4-39) (R) $790,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee) & Dennis Lynch (Defendant) to US Bank, 112 Fairway Drive (600-58-4-3) (R) $680,819

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)