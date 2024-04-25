Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: April 25, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 23, 2024.

PECONIC (11958)

• B & J Realty to Scott DeSimone, 41045 Route 25 (1000-86-1-3.003) (V) $1,090,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Riverhead Cement Block Co Inc to Sandy Pond Links LLC, 1521 Roanoke Avenue (600-82-1-12.001) (C) $2,500,000 

• Helene & Susan Wolk to Arthur & Kathleen Pratz, 194 Stoneleigh Drive (600-82.05-3-17) (R) $660,000

• Estate of Dorothy Higgins to Ty River LLC, 19 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.076) (R) $532,000

• Florence Lund Family Trust to Paul & Mary Fleig Trust, 89 Saddle Lakes Drive (600-82.02-1-89) (R) $510,000

• Estate of Barbara Ligon to 27 Andrea Court LLC, 27 Andrea Court (600-65-3-34) (R) $400,000

• East Enders Inc to Jeffrey & Michelle Camp, Cross River Drive (600-19-1-19.002) (V) $225,000

• East Enders Inc to Jeffrey & Michelle Camp, Sound Avenue (600-19-1-19.001) (V) $225,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Gary Gershon to Joel Ramirez & Karla Oviedo, 1 Lake Drive (700-19-1-89.003) (V) $415,300 

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Leslie Lawrence to Pamela Lawrence, 19A Rocky Point Terrace (700-13-1-3) (R) $1,662,500 

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Southview Custom Homes Two Inc to Town of Southold, Main Bayview Road (1000-87-5-21.007) (V) $2,195,000 

• Carol Forestieri Trust to 845 Mill Creek LLC, 845 Mill Creek Drive (1000-135-3-36.001) (R) $1,075,000

• Daniel Sarluca & Lauren Esposito to Fredric Hartman, 950 Paradise Shores Road (1000-80-1-27) (R) $820,000

• Robert & Margaret Williams to Patrick & Mary Thompson, 465 Windjammer Drive (1000-79-4-39) (R) $790,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Giuseppe T Rosini (Referee) & Dennis Lynch (Defendant) to US Bank, 112 Fairway Drive (600-58-4-3) (R) $680,819

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

