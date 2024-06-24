Adrienne T. Garcia of Greenport died June 12, 2024, at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. She was 75.

Born in Brooklyn, July 1, 1948, she was the daughter of Carmine LaBrocco and Catherine Massa.

She worked as a token booth clerk for the New York City Transit Authority in Brooklyn for 20 years. She was a member of Carenet Pregnancy Center and First Baptist Church in Greenport and enjoyed painting and reading.

Predeceased by her husband, Carlos Garcia, she is survived by her three daughters, Theresa Kennedy (Scott) of Brooklyn, Delilah Ali (Syed) of Nanuet and Gloria Dinizio (John) of Greenport; nine grandchildren: Carlos Ali (Brett Wiggins), Sean Kennedy (Beth Pengler), Danielle Ali, Joli Valdes, Brandon Ali, Tabina Smiley (Tyrus), Grace Dinizio (Nate Barsczewski), Taylor Dinizio (Divine Braithwaite) and AJ Dinizio; great-grandchildren Bryson, Riley, Everlee, Colton and Jackson; and siblings Larry LaBrocco, Barbara Maniscalco, Ida Swindasz and Donna LaBrocco.

The family received visitors June 15 at First Baptist Church in Greenport.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.