Local fire departments to host recruitment weekend

The Mattituck Fire Department. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso file)

With increasing annual call volume and fewer hands to handle emergency situations, the recruitment of more volunteers in area fire departments has become critical.

This weekend, April 26-27, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, commonly known as FASNY, will host its annual statewide RecruitNY campaign, in which hundreds of volunteer fire departments will participate — including the Greenport and Mattituck. Scroll to the flyers below for North Fork departments advertising open houses.

The FASNY RecruitNY initiative began in 2011 in an effort to boost recruitment efforts and volunteer firefighter membership. Throughout the weekend, participating fire departments will welcome the public to participate in hands-on experiences, live demonstrations, information sessions and tours of the department buildings.

Greenport’s recruitment open house is a two-day event: April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mitchell Park — 115 Front St. — and both firehouses and April 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at the main firehouse at 311 Third St. and the substation firehouse at 510 Flint St.

David Nyce, Greenport Fire Department’s chief, said that through the generosity of the Greenport Electric Department, there will be a red lightbulb giveaway as part of FASNY’s “Light up NY Red” campaign, which “shines a light” on the need for more recruits. Mr. Nyce said members will also being conducting community CPR demonstrations.

While the public participates in these activities, members will also be taking names and contact information of those who wish to volunteer. Once they receive that information, Mr. Nyce said, the recruitment committee will reach out to let interested volunteers know what positions are available.

At the end of last year, the Greenport Fire Department reported that volunteers had responded to 1,144 combined fire and rescue calls in 2024 — the most in department history. Volunteer firefighters and EMTs surpassed 1,000 total responses in November and saw a roughly 14% overall spike for the year.

Today, the Greenport Fire Department has 112 volunteer members on its rolls, Mr. Nyce said, with nearly 26 EMTs and 37 interior firefighters, most of whom are doing “double duty.” He said having more volunteers would help “lighten the load” for the already spread thin fire department.

“We’re in danger of burning out the people we have,” Mr. Nyce said. “We are a family. Yes, we have our little squabbles and everything else, but it’s a good group of people, and there are benefits just beyond the socialization and community aspect of it.”

Those who join the Greenport Fire Department receive benefits such as a break on property tax and up to $400 on their individual income tax, Mr. Nyce said. There is also a length of service award program that allows older members to accrue points towards a pension check.

The Mattituck Fire Department’s open house and recruitment day is Sunday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their firehouse on Pike Street will be open to all residents of the Mattituck Fire District, where they can observe numerous training demonstrations, such as extinguishing car fires, forcing open locked doors, putting on and taking off fire gear and hands-only CPR.

The Mattituck firefighters and EMTs will also be available to discuss their duties and functions within the department. They currently have volunteer opportunities for interior and exterior firefighters, EMTs, fire police and rescue divers. Anyone interested in volunteering can inquire with any Mattituck Fire Department member or call the department directly at 631-298-883.

“Being a volunteer to your community is one of the most rewarding experiences,” Mattituck Fire Chief Steve Ficner said in an emailed statement. “As volunteers, we live by the saying ‘More hands make light work.’ When you volunteer, you are not only helping your community, you are helping your fellow volunteers.”