Multimedia: North Fork Pride 2024, Greenport

Proud participants gathered after the 2024 North Fork Pride parade. (Jeremy Garretson photo)

North Forkers came out Saturday, June 22 to celebrate and to support the North Fork’s second Pride Parade and Festival in Greenport. Photos by Jeremey Garretson.

Parade Grand Marshals included Brent Pelton, owner of Greenport hotspot American Beech Hotel, North Fork resident and proud ally Colleen Stellato, who fundraises for NoFo pride, LGBTQ+ activist and advocate Sandra Benedetto and member of the Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force and Sarah McNaughton Hoffman, full-time Southold resident and organizing volunteer of North Fork Pride.