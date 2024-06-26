Pride of Baltimore II will provide deck tours and day sails during their visit to Greenport in July. Credit: Jeffrey G. Katz

Here are the headlines for June 26, 2024.

FREE FOR ALL

June 2024 Primary election results

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Pride of Baltimore II clipper ship sails into Greenport next month

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

PSEG-LI touts ‘time-of-day’ rates save customers cash

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A Day in the Life: The Shelter Island Havens House Farmer’s Market

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Retreats within a retreat in Orient

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Ashley Rempe’s strawberry tart

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

