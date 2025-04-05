Blotter: Deer cause two car accidents

Rambling deer were the cause of two car accidents last week.

On March 25, just before 7:30 a.m., a 43-year-old Mattituck woman headed eastbound on Route 48 collided with a deer that ran southward across the roadway.

The following day, shortly before 9 p.m., a 23-year-old Cutchogue man driving south on Nassau Point Road struck and damaged a utility pole after veering off the roadway while attempting to avoid hitting a deer.

A Greenport woman, 47, and a Mattituck man, 75, were involved in a collision on County Road 48 on March 25 shortly after 2 p.m., when the woman failed to notice the man’s car stopped at a yield sign and struck the rear driver’s side bumper of his vehicle.

A 28-year-old Wading River man sideswiped and chipped a stone column at the Capital One Bank branch on Main Road in Mattituck last Tuesday morning, hitting it with the rear passenger door of his vehicle as he was pulling away from the drive-through ATM closest to the bank building.

On March 25 at approximately 9 p.m., a Greenport man, 39, described by a witness as “highly intoxicated,” exited a building at 402 Front St. and stumbled into the roadway, striking the side of a westbound vehicle and damaging its sideview mirror. He then stumbled away from the scene but was located by police, who said the man told them he had suffered no injuries.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.