LI Aquarium launches contest to name otter pups

(Credit: courtesy photo)

The poll to name the Long Island Aquarium’s river otter pups is now available. The contest will run from April 1 to Mother’s Day, May 11, when the winning names will be announced on social media. There are two boys and two girls to be named, with the choices broken up into categories that honor the aquarium’s first river otters.

“We have four boy names selected as options and four girl names as options. The boy names are all nut names because their grandfather, Peanut, was our first otter on habitat,” said Darlene Puntillo, marketing director for the aquarium. “[And for the girls,] their grandmother was named Jelly, so we picked fruit names in her honor.”

Visitors who wish to catch a glimpse of the pups have a 50/50 chance to see them in the outdoor part of the habitat, as the staff is keeping them separated from their father temporarily. “Right now, the mom and the pups are separated from the dad, Stark, just until the pups learn how to swim, for their safety,” said Ms. Puntillo. “We anticipate they’ll learn to swim within the next couple of weeks, and then they’ll be out on habitat, probably every day. Until that point, they’re alternating.”

To cast your vote to name the pups, visit www.longislandaquarium.com/exhibits/otter-falls/ every day between now and Mother’s Day.