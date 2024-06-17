Daily Update: Recycling center employees plays himself out on found instrument

The piano man, and newly-minted R.N., Maksym Moroz on his second-to-last day on the job, playing the instrument he discovered at the Recycling Center. (Mike Gulluscio photo)

Here are the headlines for June 17, 2024.

Times Review reporters honored with PCLI awards

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Piano man: Recycling center employee plays himself out on found instrument

Pine Barrens commission to develop nature center raise awareness and curb illegal dumping

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town seeks to acquire Science Center building: Eminent domain seizure a possibility

Southampton approves Riverside sewer project despite ongoing concerns from Riverhead officials

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Still seeking competition — and fun: Women’s volleyball at a high level

NORTHFORKER

Southforker and Northforker wins at Press Club of LI awards!

SOUTHFORKER

Drop a Needle: Start (or restart!) a vinyl collection with these 5 pivotal picks from Innersleeve Records

