On June 17, 2024 Franklin Arthur Scholl Sr. originally from Mattituck, passed away at the young age of 90. He was surrounded by his family and those that loved him.

He left behind his wife Margaret Ann Scholl; and his children Franklin Jr., Barbara, Phillip, Steven, Katherine, Madeline, Edward, John and LauraBeth, and his nephew Ernest along with 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was a hard worker with his father at the Hampton Bays Supply Co. for many years. He loved to see the world and lived for a time in Georgia, Paraguay and Florida. He will be missed.

