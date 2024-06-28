Graduation 2024: Hats off to Mattituck High School grads

Meet the Mattituck class of 2024. Bill Landon photo

Portraits of achievement – valedictorian and salutatorian

Jolin Chen, valedictorian GPA: 101.13 (weighted) College: University of Pennsylvania Major: Biology and pre-med An AP Scholar with Distinction and National Merit Commended Scholar, Jolin has, in her high school career, been president of Mattituck High School’s National Honor Society chapter, president of the SADD club, vice president of the Leo’s Club, editor of the Mattitalk school newspaper, co-captain of the varsity volleyball team, a company executive officer with the NJROTC unit and an executive board officer of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, along with assisting the directors of the school’s musical. When not pursuing these numerous activities, she likes to spend her free time reading or in the great outdoors. She cites her parents as her biggest inspiration in both academics and life: “They are my role models and have taught me the importance of hard work, dedication and perseverance. I am grateful for their unwavering support and guidance throughout every step of the way,” she said.

Charles Pasca, salutatorian GPA: 100.57 (weighted) College: Wesleyan University Major: Math and music (double major) In his academic career, Charles has served as senior class treasurer and president of Mathletes and the robotics club. A National Merit Scholarship finalist, he is an AP Scholar with Distinction and National Honor Society member. Music is one of his great passions, however; he plays drums in the school’s jazz combo and performs with the pit orchestra, while also serving as president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society. Charles said he was inspired by band teacher Ms. Malusa to pursue music, and cites Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun as one of his musical influences. In his spare time, he enjoys riding his bike, sometimes taking up the whole day with a 40-mile trek to the ocean.

Mattituck awards and honors

Alyvia Apparu – Cutchogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship; Mattituck High School Students Against Destructive Decisions Club Officer Leadership Scholarship; Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship.

Cris Arreola – MHS SADD Club Officer Leadership Scholarship.

Jenna Berezny – MHS SADD Club Officer Leadership Scholarship.

Imogen Blair – Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship; Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo, LLP Scholarship; Jacqueline Penney Art Scholarship; Principal’s Award.

Rigel Braverman – North Fork Community Theatre Scholarship; Southold Rotary Club Jere Jacob Performing Arts Scholarship.

Alex Carter – Dr. Fred M. Carter II Memorial Soccer Scholarship.

Jack Carter – Mattituck-Cutchogue Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA Scholarship.

Edgar Castaneda – NYSCAME Suffolk Chapter Senior Scholarship;

Jashlin Castaneda – Griswold-Terry-Glover American Legion Post No. 803 Scholarship; MHS SADD Club Officer Leadership Scholarship; Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Scholarship; Southold Rotary Club Barbara Ackermann Scholarship.

Jolin Chen – Friends of the Mattituck- Laurel Library Scholarship; Kaitlyn Doorhy Strawberry Queen Memorial Scholarship; League of Woman Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork Scholarship; Mattituck-Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship; MHS SADD Club Officer Leadership Scholarship; Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA Scholarship; Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association Community Service Scholarship; New York State Education Department Academic Excellence Scholarship; North Fork Women Anne MacKay Scholarship; Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Anthony Bennardo Memorial Scholarship.

Amir Christian – MHS School Store Scholarship; Principal’s Award; Southold Rotary Club Vocational Scholarship.

Alex Clark – MHS SADD Club Officer Leadership Scholarship; Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship; Mattituck-Cutchogue Athletic Booster Club Scholarship; Mattituck- Cutchogue Secondary PTSA Scholarship; Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association Bill Lynch Memorial Scholarship; North Fork Lacrosse Club Scholarship; North Fork Physical Therapy Scholarship; Southold Town Police Benevolent Association Scholarship.

Carolyn Conroy – Mattituck-Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship; Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA Scholarship; Mindy Cooper Scholarship.

Kayden Cox – East End Lions Scholarship; Mattituck Fire Department Scholarship.

Paulina Cubie – James R. Wells Sr. and James R. Wells Jr. Memorial Scholarship; St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Award.

Haylie Dickerson – Dylan Newman Forever Scholarship; Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA Scholarship.

James Driscoll – Flying Point Foundation for Autism Scholarship; Friends of the Mattituck-Laurel Library Scholarship; Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA Scholarship.

Brady Dwyer – North Fork United Soccer Scholarship in Memory of Morgan West; Suffolk County Highway Superintendents Association Scholarship.

Michael Finnegan – Mattituck Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Mattituck-Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship.

Jackson Frend – North Fork Anglers Scholarship.

Will Gammon – Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA Scholarship; Dr. Stanley P. Jones Memorial Scholarship; Cohen’s Fashion Optical of Riverhead Scholarship from the Smilovich family.

Michael Garrett – Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA Scholarship; Kimberly Ann “Be the Difference” Memorial Scholarship.

Olivier Gaveau – Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship; Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA Scholarship.

Max Gaveau – Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship; Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA Scholarship.

Griffin Giglio – MHS School Store Scholarship.

Hazel Glover – MHS SADD Club Officer Leadership Scholarship; Mattituck- Cutchogue Secondary PTSA

Scholarship.

Jack Golder – MHS SADD Club Officer Leadership Scholarship; Riverhead Garden Club Scholarship; Ammirati’s Scholarship; Bobby Johnson Memorial Scholarship; Cross Sound Ferry Scholarship.

Jacob Griffiths – Mattituck Fire Department Scholarship.

Logan Haas – Mattituck Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Mattituck Fire Department Scholarship; Mattituck Lions Club Scholarship.

Zoey Heins – Mattituck-Cutchogue All-Class Reunion Scholarship.

Miranda Howard – Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA Scholarship.

Lillian Jansen – Mattituck-Cutchogue Teachers Association Scholarship; Mattituck-Cutchogue Secondary PTSA Scholarship.

Future plans for Mattituck graduates

Erika Abrego Rivera – employment; Alyvia Apparu – Manhattan College; Christopher Arreola – Suffolk County Community College; Jenna Berezny – Coastal Carolina University; Sabrina Berezny – SCCC; Imogen Blair – Skidmore College; Julia Braverman – University at Albany; Brendan Buckley – University of Florida; Brendan Canberg – SCCC;

John Carter – Colgate University; Edgar Castaneda – Northeastern University; Jashlin Castaneda – Roberts Wesleyan College.

Jolin Chen – University of Pennsylvania; Amir Christian – SCCC; Alex Clark – Saint Leo University; Carolyn Conroy – University of Pittsburgh;

Maryaam Cordero – employment; Kayden Cox – SCCC; Paulina Cubie – Smith College; Haylie Dickerson – Quinnipiac University; James Driscoll – Rochester Institute of Technology; Brady Dwyer – The University of Tennessee/Knoxville.

Jonathan Fabb – Lynn University; Michael Finnegan – Providence College; Jackson Frend – SUNY/Maritime College; William Gammon – Fairfield University; Dilan Garcia Sis – employment;

Louis Garcia – SCCC; Michael Garrett – Pennsylvania State University; Maxwell Gaveau – Fordham

University; Olivier Gaveau – SUNY/Maritime College.

Griffin Giglio – SUNY/Purchase; Hazel Glover – University of Tampa; Jack Golder – Auburn University; Jacob Griffiths – Saint Leo University;

Logan Haas – employment; Benjamin Hallock – employment; Kara Harris – St. Petersburg College; Matthew Hayes – SCCC; Zoey Heins – SCCC;

Miranda Howard – SUNY/Binghamton.

Jude Jannuzzi – Fordham University; Lillian Jansen – University of Miami; Jack Kalish – SUNY/ Geneseo; Kaden Khan – SCCC; Sofia Knudsen – Mercy University; Reilleigh Liguori – employment;

Caroline Little – Indiana University/Bloomington;

Estefani Lopez Garcia – SCCC.

Thomas McGunnigle – University of Rhode Island; Ashley Melgar – CUNY/Queens College;

Kenni Miguel Ventura – employment; Zachary Mitchnick – CUNY/Baruch; Autumn Montgomery – SCCC; Erick Morales – SCCC; Brodie Morris – Northeastern University; Matteo Mosciatti – employment; Sean Murphy – CUNY/Baruch; Atticus Muth – undecided.

Owen Orlowski – Hofstra University; Alexia Pando – trade school; Charles Pasca – Wesleyan University; Emma Pearsall – Endicott College; Jose Perez – University of Buffalo; Omar Perez – SCCC;

Alexa Piraino – SUNY/Cortland; Alexandra Piscatelli – SUNY/Geneseo; Joseph Piscatello – SUNY/Maritime College; Edy Pop Coc – employment; Mayra Pop Coc – employment; Kyla Priebe – SCCC.

James Reidy – Northwestern University; Ryan Reventlow – SCCC; Miles Rocco – gap year, then bachelor’s degree; Carlos Rodriguez – Endicott College; Catherine Rodriguez – SCCC; Skylar Rowe – University of Rhode Island; Pheonix Samolewski – SUNY/College of Technology at Delhi; Wesley Secaida-Giron – SCCC; Bailey Shannon – University of Hawaii at Manoa; Amelia Siar – Colby College;

Dylan Spooner – SCCC; Jacob Storm – employment; Gianna Theodorou – High Point University.

Marysia Uklanska – KU Leuven, Belgium; Oliver Wallace – Adelphi University; Bryce Walling – SUNY/Maritime College; Leah Weir – University of Florida; Hunter West – Virginia Tech; Ella Wirth – SUNY/Cortland; Tiffany Zambito – Ithaca College;

Marilin Zepeda – employment; Christopher Zumbo – Eastern Suffolk BOCES.