James (Jay) Buscemi of Laurel, died on May 29, 2024 after battling cancer.

Jay was a beloved husband and father, adored brother and grandfather and treasured friend. Jay was an electrical engineer at AIL for many years, an avid ham radio operator and active member of the Peconic Radio Club.

Jay is survived by his wife Loretta; daughter Michelle; son Matt; sister Pam and four grandsons Michael, Daniel, Blake and Drew.

To honor his wishes there will be no wake or services, and the family will have a celebration of Jay’s life at a later date. Memorial donations made to East End Hospice or the Mattituck Fire Department would be appreciated.

