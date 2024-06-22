Keri Astri Torkelsen Rodney passed away on Feb. 28, 2024, at the age of 31, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1992 in Southold, to Betty Ann Torkelsen. On Sept. 4, 2018 she married her best friend and the love of her life Joseph Rodney. They made their home in Shirley with their blended family of six children.

Following in the footsteps of her grandfather, Keri worked with her husband Joe in construction. It’s no wonder that she built little birdhouses in our souls. She was a strong, caring, and vivacious woman. Her catch phrase was “I’ll be your friend!” Keri was the life of every party. Her smile could light up an entire room. She kept her sense of humor and positive attitude to the very end.

Surviving are her devoted husband Joseph Rodney; her children: Cassandra Torkelsen, Kayleigh Rodney, Alice Rodney; her step-children: Gabrielle Rodney, Joseph Rodney Jr., and Tracy Rodney. She was predeceased by her mother Betty Ann Torkelsen, sister Daria Okrasinski, and grandparents Lars and Astri Torkelsen.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., July 20 at 10 a.m. at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. James Cubie officiating the service, followed by a brunch reception in the social hall. All who loved Keri are welcome to attend.

