North Fork Athletes of the Year

(composite of file photos)

Each year, The Suffolk Times compiles a list of student-athletes who stood out during the school season and selects Athletes of the Year from Greenport, Mattituck and Southold high schools. The award winners have excelled in their sport or sports through hard work, resilience and determination. Their outstanding performance has brought their schools to new heights — leaving legacies that will not soon be forgotten.

Cameron Stanton, Greenport As a forward, Stanton scored 18 goals for the Mattituck/Southold/Greenport soccer team, tying her for fifth on Long Island and earning All-Suffolk County honors. “Cameron was an instrumental part of our program and team,” coach Chris Golden said. “Cameron is a dynamic striker who combines speed and agility with an unrelenting competitive spirit. … She is a great team leader, one who has the ability to uplift everyone around her with her positivity, laughter and charismatic personality.”

Stanton leaped 18-feet-1-inch in the long jump, which qualified her for the state indoor tournament and New Balance Nationals. In the spring, Stanton continued her excellence, with a personal record of 18-2. For the second year in a row, she finished fourth among Division II jumpers, and eighth among all competitors at the outdoor New York championships in June.

“She has been one of the most dedicated athletes that I’ve coached in my career,” track coach Tim McArdle said. “She has amazing natural ability but is willing to work on the small things to make her better. She’s driven to get stronger and better, but she’s also driven to work on the nitty-gritty details, to gain every ounce out of everything she does.”

Lilly Corwin, Greenport There are few athletes who can match Corwin’s talent, passion and leadership. She was a unanimous choice as League 7 MVP in basketball, averaging 16.6 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals a game. “As a coach you want your athletes to be fierce competitors, and have the attitude of ‘what can I do to help my team win?’ Lilly always had both,” said basketball coach Ev Corwin, her father. “Whatever sport she played, the other coaches game planned for her. In softball, they pitched around her. Volleyball, they tried to keep the ball away from her. In basketball they made sure to always have another girl help the girl guarding Lilly. To drive home the point of being a team player, there were more than a few games we had big leads. She could have scored 30 or even 40 points, but instead started passing the ball to players that were getting a rare chance to play. Hard to teach that.” As a captain on the volleyball team, Corwin exhibited similar traits.

“Lilly is a true leader,” volleyball coach Jessica Capell said. “She looks out for her teammates and helps them rise to the occasion. She is an excellent mentor to her younger teammates. Lilly is a powerhouse hitter whose stats speak for themselves. Her knowledge of the game makes her an elite player.”

Ricky Campos, Greenport A five-year starter, Campos was an all-state soccer player as captain in his junior and senior years, leading the Porters to the 2022 Class D state Final Four. A center midfielder, Campos collected four goals and six assists. “He was widely recognized as one of the best midfielders in Suffolk County, as he controlled the center of the field in every game,” coach Greg Dlhopolsky said. “In addition to being a phenomenal soccer player, Ricky is also a wonderful person. He is a hard-working, dedicated and caring person who positively affects all those around him.” Campos averaged also averaged 4.4 points per game for the Porters basketball team.

Jack Sepenoski, Southold Sepenoski was another three-sport impact player. After scoring four goals as a soccer midfielder, he took his talent, hustle and inspired play to basketball, averaging 10 points per game and helping the Settlers reach the Southeast Regional final. “It was Jack’s tenacity, vision on the court and win-at-all-costs mentality that not only set him apart from his peers, but pushed his teammates around him to be the best they could be,” coach Lucas Grigonis said. “He helped elevate our program to a new height.” Sepenoski, a shortstop for the fourth consecutive year on the baseball team, hit .326 with an on-base percentage of more than .450. “He is a great athlete,” baseball coach Greg Tulley said. “Jack is a natural competitor and a very hard worker. He has never been outside of the top three of the batting order and is one of the leaders of our team.”

Olivia Misiukiewicz, Southold Few track athletes could get close to the heights to which Misiukiewicz soared, indoors and outdoors. During the winter season, she cleared the bar at 5 feet 4 inches at the county small school championships, qualifying for the New Balance Nationals. Outdoors, Misiukiewicz won the county 4B title with a leap of 5-1 to clinch a spot at the state championship. “Olivia has worked for what she’s wanted,” McArdle said.” She’s taken herself as far as she has wanted. She’s talented in a lot of ways.”

Sofia Knudsen, Mattituck Knudsen was a three-sport star: volleyball, basketball and lacrosse. She led the volleyball squad and League 7 in blocks, earning all-league honors three times. “Sofia is not only a phenomenal athlete, but an exceptional student and individual,” volleyball coach Kelly Pickering said. “[She] often was double teamed when on offense. Sofia was a leader on and off the court. She played with heart and gave it her all no matter the situation. She picked up her teammates when times were tough.” Knudsen also averaged 7.9 ppg for the county Class B basketball champions.

“Sofia was a great defensive player and a talented rebounder,” hoops coach Steve Van Dood said. “She was an all-league player the last two years and also an academic all-county player. Her ability to put opponents on their heels and force turnovers was a huge part of our success.”

Knudsen also was a main cog of the lacrosse team that reached the county Class D final, collecting 34 goals and five assists.

“It was evident from the start that her athleticism would make a significant impact,” coach Logan McGinn said. “Sofia brought a work ethic and determination that has shaped her into a great player.”

Alex Clark, Mattituck Clark was a vital performer on the soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams, which reached the county playoffs. In soccer, Clark helped anchor a backline that recorded 10 shutouts and conceded just 15 goals in 14 matches.

“Alex was one of the hardest workers and most fierce competitors I have ever had the pleasure of coaching,” soccer coach Dan O’Sullivan said. “He left everything on the field and was a leader who many looked up to.”

On the basketball court, Clark averaged 9.6 points per game and led the Tuckers in assists and steals. He played all 32 minutes in 14 of 21 games.

“He was the one player we absolutely needed on the floor at all times,” coach Paul Ellwood said. “He was our best defender but could score as well “

Clark also made an impact on the lacrosse team, which qualified for the Class D county final, with a team-high 19 goals and 17 assists.

“Alex Clark is an exceptional athlete who is always leading by example and doing the little things right,” coach John Amato said. “No matter what, Alex is always the hardest worker on the field or the court.”