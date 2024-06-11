North Fork event leaders honored in town hall

(Julia Vasile-Cozzo file photo)

The Southold Town Board opened its regular meeting last Tuesday night with a special presentation to the organizers of two events happening on the North Fork this year.

Photos by Melissa Azofeifa

The Rev. Natalie Wimberly and other members of Greenport’s Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church were honored for organizing the region’s first-ever Juneteenth parade due to step off Saturday, June 15.

Lori Panarello, Brian Rosen and Robert Vitelli of LGBTQ Network were recognized for bringing the inaugural North Fork Pride Parade to Greenport last summer. This year’s parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 22.

Greenport officials including Mayor Kevin Steussi and Village Clerk Candace Hall joined members of the Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force and a local chapter of anti-racist organization Coming to the Table to support the honorees.

“We shouldn’t take for granted that these events are happening in Greenport,” Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski said. “It’s a wonderful village and it’s because it’s a wonderful village that they’re taking place in Greenport.”