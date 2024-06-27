Real Estate Transfers: June 27, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 19, 2024.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Frank Ragone to11 Bayberry Lane LLC, 40 Penny Drive (600-97-2-13) (R) $270,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Lorraine Miller to Sandy Palencia & Walter Gomez, 17525 County Road 48 (1000-95-4-19) (R) $909,000

LAUREL (11948)

• AMP Development LLC to Matthew & Ashley Schmidt, 2000 Aldrich Lane (1000-125-1-2.019) (R) $1,130,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Benjamin & Lauren Polen to Kathleen Seery, 295 Maiden Lane (1000-140-1-7) (R) $1,400,000

• Dianne Parkin to William & Erica Whitmire. 960 Marratooka Road (1000-115-9-8.001) (R) $800,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Save More Homes LLC to Neliton Huachichulca & Allison Montalvo, 193 Fox Run Lane (600-112-4-5.001) (R) $700,000

• Pro Estate Equities LLC to Erika Morocho, 944 Ostrander Avenue (600-107-4-18) (R) $590,000

• Charles & Elizabeth Boyle to Cathy Wagner, 301 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-9) (R) $479,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Clarisa Cerro to Six Shorewood LLC, 6 Shorewood Road (700-23-2-32) (R) $1,875,000

• Peter Berger to Justin Sullivan, 68 South Ferry Road (700-19-2-70) (R) $710,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Stephen & Karen Richardson to Louis Leung, 74 Farm Road West (600-57-1-14.013) (R) $830,000

• Gerald & Carol Primus to Christian Sanchez & Camelia Nadin, 87 18th Street (600-53-1-37) (R) $369,000

• William & Ioannis Zoumas to JGC Farm LLC, Route 25A (600-75-3-4) (V) $297,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)