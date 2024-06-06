Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: June 6, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 29, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Jerome & Cheryl Pizzuto to Jerome Pizzuto, 250 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-86-2-8.003) (R) $209,987 

• Alexander Galasso Trust to Priya Kumar & Peter Medford, 46 Overlook Drive (600-86-1-40) (V) $75,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Paul Finger to Mark & Barbara Kleine, 570 Country Club Drive (1000-109-3-2.009) (R) $1,542,210 

GREENPORT (11944)

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Wendy & Dane Ciolin, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit D (1001-3.02-1-4) (R) $1,600,000 

• Estate of Eileen Hennessy to George & Kathleen Hubbard, 43 Calebs Way (1000-40.01-1-43) (R) $515,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Phillip Torres to Jeffrey Williams, 2700 Bray Avenue (1000-126-10-8) (R) $750,275

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Oasis at Mattituck Corp to Alicia Guttman & Daniela & Roberto Jodorkovsky, 2530 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-55) (R) $1,875,000 

• Aaron Ford to ADF Ventures LLC, 1775 Point Pleasant Road (1000-114-1-6) (R) $1,675,000

• Beverly & Robert Buckingham to Alan & JoRita Risola, 1645 Bayview Avenue (1000-106-6-34) (R) $835,000

•  Matthew Gardiner to Daniel Ferrara, 405 Saltaire Way (1000-100-1-17) (R) $725,000

• Colleen & James Montgomery to Speonk Land Development LLC, 2820 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-58) (V) $639,000

• Carrie Zimmerman to Peter & John Moussot & William & Mary Mutze, 950 Naugles Drive (1000-99-5-14.002) (V) $300,000

• Zenith Property Group LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corp, 2530 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-55) (V) $275,000

• Brooklyn Timber LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corp, 2495 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-75) (V) $275,000

ORIENT (11957)

• David McCarthy & Scott McCarthy to Seth McCarthy, 160 Skippers Lane (1000-25-1-20) (R) $300,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• John Brodowski Trust to Edward Schmidt, 160 Stoneleigh Drive (600-82.05-3-1) (R) $555,000 

• Kathleen Camarata to Rudy Solis, 492 Elton Street (600-106-3-27) (R) $545,000¶

• JSRI LLC to Ricardo Angel, 42 J T Blvd (600-120-1-24) (R) $462,000

• L’Arche Long Island Inc to Pine Grove Holdings LLC, 1228 Roanoke Avenue (600-103-1-17) (C) $450,000

• Don & Sharmini Jayamaha to Swami Nivas LLC, 404 East 2nd Street (600-129-3-24) (R) $340,000

• Hattie Turner Trust to Champion 11 Group LLC, 1049 West Street (600-124-1-13) (R) $280,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Kent Gubrud to Angel Properties LLC, 2839 North Wading River Road (600-33-4-14) (R) $1,278,000

• Diane & John Muller Trust to Lance & Erin Farley, 64 Cliff Road West (600-32-1-48) (R) $480,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

