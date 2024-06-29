Southold Blotter: Vegetable theft from farm field

On June 22, Southold police and other law enforcement agencies launched a massive search for a disabled woman, who ultimately turned up unharmed. An aide to the woman, who is autistic and has Down syndrome, told police she “slipped out” of the house that morning unnoticed. Police launched a drone, brought in a K-9 team and deployed marine units, while a Suffolk County police aviation team conducted an aerial search. The woman was in Southold as part of a field trip for a group home in Queens. She was located after a Laurel resident found her “hanging out” in the basement of her unlocked home. No charges were filed.

• Around 10:30 p.m. June 21, police received several phone calls about intoxicated man “screaming and cursing and scaring families” in Greenport’s Mitchell Park. Responding officers witnessed Alan Naut, 33, of Greenport shouting obscenities at a group of teens, according to police. Mr. Naut, who was described as “aggressive and disruptive,” allegedly refused to leave the park and was subsequently arrested.

• Police were called June 18 to a Sound Avenue farm in response to a report of people stealing vegetables from the farm field. The incident was turned over to the Riverhead Police Department.

• On June 20, a Carpenter Street business reported to police that a man was sleeping in a shed on the property. The unnamed individual, 52, was warned against returning. No charges were filed, according to police.

• Staff at a motel in Greenpprt reported a possible “homeless encampment” in the woods, east of Silvermere Road and south of the LIRR tracks. Police, who recovered a passport from the scene, said the investigation is continuing.

• In the early morning hours of June 22, police responded to reports of a fight at a bar on Front Street in Greenport. When officers arrived, Anderson Uluan-Lopez, 22, was allegedly involved in an altercation with a bar owner and another patron.

• On June 22, Max Chay Tojil, 35, of Southold was involved in a single-car crash at the corner of Third and Center streets, police said. He was allegedly determined to be intoxicated, and was arrested.

• Police responded to at least seven 911 calls that proved not to be emergencies, including three pocket dials, three calls in which a caller could not be identified and an accidental emergency call by a 3-year-old playing with their father’s cellphone.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.