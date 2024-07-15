Aleksandre R. “Alexa” Kvelidze of New York City, and formerly of Southold, and son of Nino and Bill Blanchard of Southold, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2024. He was 32.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.