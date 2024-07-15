Audrey May Norris

Screenshot

Audrey M. Norris, née Atherton, was born in Ozone Park, N.Y., on July 30, 1925. She met the love of her life, William G. “Bill” Norris, while he was assigned to commission the “Bon Homme Richard.” They had an extraordinary life. She passed on June 30, 2024, to rejoin Bill.

There will be a celebration of life at Northwood Church, 1200 University Blvd. West, in Silver Spring, Md., at 11 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2024. Contributions to the church may be made in Audrey’s memory.

Audrey is survived by three children: Bill (Debbie) Norris, Jeri (Mike) Rhodes, and Sandi (Kent) Roddy. Her son Bob was predeceased. She leaves 13 grandchildren: Eryka, Ed, Robby, Melanie, Greg, Jill and Brad Norris, Mae and Carrie Miklos, Jeff Waid, Kent Roddy, Matt and Keith Rhodes, and nine great-grandchildren.

Audrey joined Bill on his return from the Pacific to complete his Navy service in Argentina, Newfoundland, and then moved to Lewiston, Maine, for college years. Following Bill’s graduation, they embarked on a life of voyages to antique lands, living in Nicosia, Cyprus; Cairo, Egypt; and Tehran, Iran, before an epic drive with four children and a large dog from Tehran to Hamburg, Germany. Following several years living in Lagos, Nigeria, the family moved to Paris, France. After Bill’s retirement, they settled on the North Fork of Long Island, where Audrey hunted scallops from “Bay Scallop,” and grandchildren learned to sail.

After Bill’s death, Audrey moved to Silver Spring. She continued her commitment to volunteer work, which included management of an orphanage in Tehran and supervision of hospital volunteers in Greenport, with blind services at Kennedy Center. Not all of her life was peaceful. In a single year, Audrey moved from Lagos, to return to Tehran, where Bill was declared unwelcome. The family moved briefly to Geneva, Switzerland, and then to Paris. All her household effects were stored in a crate for the year and destroyed by tropical rainwater. Audrey recovered and rebuilt.

Audrey held her family together with an indomitable will. She was a compassionate and generous friend, loved by many, and her independent spirit is a beacon to all.

This is a paid notice.