Daily Update: Flatley reflects on decades policing Southold

Last month, Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley retired after 47 years of service. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for July 2, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Flatley reflects on decades policing Southold

Baseball: Red-hot Ospreys trigger in romp

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead BIDMA assembles new board ahead of first ‘Alive on 25’ of 2024

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island ZBA fee request approved: Dickson votes no on resolution

NORTHFORKER

Culture Club: Dances in Mitchell Park, Greenport

SOUTHFORKER

Sen & Sensibility: After 30 years, Sen says ‘arigato’ to Sag Harbor

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

