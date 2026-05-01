Community

Mattituck’s First Fridays returns with music, food and community

By Stephanie Villani

First Fridays on Love Lane starts up on Friday, May 1 from 6-9 p.m. (Photo Courtesy of the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce)

Mattituck’s First Fridays on Love Lane series is back starting on Friday May 1 this year, and a few changes are in store for the popular event.

Sponsored by the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce, the series will run from 6-9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month from May until October. As usual, Love Lane will be closed to car traffic, with more vendors and food trucks this year and a raised stage so that live bands can be more easily seen.

Live music is a big draw for the First Fridays event. The music lineup for 2026 includes the Bubba Jam Band in May, Audawind in June, Lil Sumpin Sumpin in July, GUNK in August, Who Are Those Guys in September, and MJT in October.

“First Fridays on Love Lane are what community is all about — families, friends and local businesses all coming together to enjoy everything the North Fork has to offer,” says Melissa Principi, the Mattituck Chamber’s vice president and an associate real estate broker for Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Cutchogue. 

“It’s an incredible way to support our small businesses while creating meaningful moments right here in Mattituck,” Principi notes.

Lauren Lombardi of Lombardi’s Love Lane Market says that First Fridays “really has grown beautifully over the years. It’s wonderful to see how much the community and visitors alike look forward to it. Events like this continue to be so meaningful for our business; they bring people together, create a sense of connection, and introduce new guests to what we do, which we’re always grateful for. It’s always a fun opportunity for us to share a taste of our menu in a more casual, festive setting. I love to base the menu on what’s in season and also have a comfort food /homestyle Italian touch as well,” she says.

Read more on northforker.com

Images of First Fridays from 2025. (Photos Courtesy of the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce)

Stephanie Villani is a longtime resident of Mattituck and writes about the people and places that make up this unique part of the world. The recipient of the 2024 New York Press Association Best Personality Profile award for her feature story "Spirit in the Sound: Fishing with Mattituck's Sea Queen," she is the author of The Fisherman’s Wife, Sustainable Recipes and Salty Stories, and has worked with New York Sea Grant and Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Marine Program to support the region’s fishery. She and her commercial fisherman husband sold local fish, shellfish and smoked fish at NYC Greenmarkets for 32 years.

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