Mattituck’s First Fridays returns with music, food and community

First Fridays on Love Lane starts up on Friday, May 1 from 6-9 p.m. (Photo Courtesy of the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce)

Mattituck’s First Fridays on Love Lane series is back starting on Friday May 1 this year, and a few changes are in store for the popular event.

Sponsored by the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce, the series will run from 6-9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month from May until October. As usual, Love Lane will be closed to car traffic, with more vendors and food trucks this year and a raised stage so that live bands can be more easily seen.

Live music is a big draw for the First Fridays event. The music lineup for 2026 includes the Bubba Jam Band in May, Audawind in June, Lil Sumpin Sumpin in July, GUNK in August, Who Are Those Guys in September, and MJT in October.

“First Fridays on Love Lane are what community is all about — families, friends and local businesses all coming together to enjoy everything the North Fork has to offer,” says Melissa Principi, the Mattituck Chamber’s vice president and an associate real estate broker for Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Cutchogue.

“It’s an incredible way to support our small businesses while creating meaningful moments right here in Mattituck,” Principi notes.

Lauren Lombardi of Lombardi’s Love Lane Market says that First Fridays “really has grown beautifully over the years. It’s wonderful to see how much the community and visitors alike look forward to it. Events like this continue to be so meaningful for our business; they bring people together, create a sense of connection, and introduce new guests to what we do, which we’re always grateful for. It’s always a fun opportunity for us to share a taste of our menu in a more casual, festive setting. I love to base the menu on what’s in season and also have a comfort food /homestyle Italian touch as well,” she says.

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