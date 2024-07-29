Daily Update: Strong’s revises site plan for proposed yacht storage

Revised site plan for Strong’s yacht storage expansion proposal.

Here are the headlines for July 29, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Strong’s revises site plan for proposed yacht storage

Southold Town employee files discrimination lawsuit

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Jamesport psychologist Neil Fenton leaves behind a legacy of kindness

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Can you use a laugh? Shelter Island’s funniest man has a new book

NORTHFORKER

Worth the stop: Enjoying the bounty of North Fork farm stands

SOUTHFORKER

Lights, Camera, Action! Offshore Art & Film Festival comes to Montauk this September

