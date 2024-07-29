Daily Update: Strong’s revises site plan for proposed yacht storage
Here are the headlines for July 29, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Strong’s revises site plan for proposed yacht storage
Southold Town employee files discrimination lawsuit
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Jamesport psychologist Neil Fenton leaves behind a legacy of kindness
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Can you use a laugh? Shelter Island’s funniest man has a new book
NORTHFORKER
Worth the stop: Enjoying the bounty of North Fork farm stands
SOUTHFORKER
Lights, Camera, Action! Offshore Art & Film Festival comes to Montauk this September
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.