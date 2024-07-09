Daily Update: Summer soccer: Mattituck squad preps for season

Peter Ixcotoyac-Krogulec makes four rapid fire saves for Mattituck in their summer league opener against Miller Place. Bill Landon photo

Here are the headlines for July 9, 2024.

FREE FOR ALL

Photos: 2024 Alive on 25, part one

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Summer soccer: Mattituck squad preps for season

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Slain NYPD detective honored with ‘welcome home bridge’

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Bucks bats come alive in doubleheader victory

NORTHFORKER

Shop Local: Summer living in full bloom at Verderber’s Nursery and Garden Center

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker Stories: 30 Years of Sen

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.