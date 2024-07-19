Edward W. Case, a former Aquebogue resident, died peacefully at Peconic Landing in Greenport on June 8, 2024.

Born in Nov. 1931, Ed grew up in Brooklyn. His parents were Edward W. Case and Marion Fraties Case. He had an older sister, Jacqueline Case Lorenzen who died in 2012.

Ed graduated from high school in 1951 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. In 1954, he married Marjorie Schrafel, whom he met while working a summer job in Windham, N.Y. They were happily married for 60 years. After living in Levittown, Pa. and Floral Park, they settled in Garden City in 1965 where they raised two sons.

Ed worked for four decades as an executive at AJ Schrafel Paper Co. in Bellerose. In 2002 after he retired, Ed and Marjorie relocated to Aquebogue and Vero Beach, Fla. After Marjorie’s death in 2014, Ed divided his time between Peconic Landing and Vero Beach.

Ed was an avid boater, golfer and Islander fan. He enjoyed woodworking, his tennis group, and ski trips with his family. He will be remembered for his fun-loving nature, sense of humor and optimism.

Ed is survived by his sons Ted and David; daughters-in-law Mary and Elizabeth; grandchildren Brian, Colin, Charlotte and Isabelle; and many nephews, nieces, grand nieces and nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.

A funeral mass will be held at the Church of St. Joseph in Garden City on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ed’s memory to the St. Francis Hospital Heart Center in Roslyn.

