James P. Hunter “JP,” longtime Southold resident and owner of J.P. Hunter Co. Inc. in Riverhead, passed away at home on Thursday, July 18, 2024. He was 72 years old.

Jim was born on Oc. 8, 1951 in Kings Park to Eileen and John P. Hunter. He was one of four children. JP built his company JP Hunter Co. Inc. into a well-known company that was respected on the east end of Long Island. He was a graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical School and a private pilot who loved to fly. He was one of the founding fathers of Delta Chi Embry Riddle Fraternity at Embry Riddle that he held dear. As a pilot, he attained the ratings of Private Pilot, Seaplane, and Instrument Rating Single Engine Land.

JP will lovingly be remembered by his devoted wife, Mari Faucher; his sister Elaine (née Hunter) Narciso; and his brother Jack Hunter. JP will be missed by the men in his company and his many, many dear friends that loved him so.

Jim was adored by his nieces and nephews, as well as his great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where words of remembrance will be held at 5 p.m.

