Kathleen Denise Fitzpatrick, beloved mother and friend, left this world on July 19, 2024, at the age of 71. Raised in Southold, she excelled in everything that she applied herself to in life, always with enthusiasm and a positive attitude. She was a gifted athlete, competitive swimmer, track runner and softball player in her younger years.

In 1986, Kathleen relocated to Port Orange, Fla., for a fresh start in life with her family (mother Nancy Fitzpatrick and daughters Katie and Kerry Sawicki). Knowing early in life that her passion was in the field of dentistry, she pursued and fulfilled her dream of becoming a registered dental hygienist. In 1993, she proudly graduated from Valencia Community College, passed her boards and gained a close group of classmates who remained in touch ever since as friends.

Kathleen thoroughly enjoyed her true calling in dentistry, working as a registered dental hygienist in Port Orange for 31 years. She loved connecting with her patients and educating them.

Kathleen’s additional passions in life included: being a loving and doting mother to her two daughters, Katie and Kerry (who survive her), a loving sister and aunt, a cherished dear friend to many, devoted member of the Catholic Church of Epiphany, always looking for the magic in life, going on adventures with friends and family, music, researching her many interests, loving her pets, the beach, politics and having a good laugh while flashing her incredibly beautiful smile.

She will be dearly missed, but her warm presence, distinct laugh and smile will never be forgotten and will live on in our hearts.

Kathleen is survived by: Katie Sawicki (daughter) of Daytona Beach, Fla.; Kerry Sawicki (daughter) of Port Orange; Robert Fitzpatrick (brother) of Tucson, Ariz.; and Daniel Fitzpatrick (brother) of Syracuse, N.Y.

A memorial Mass will be held at Catholic Church of the Epiphany in Port Orange at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. Refreshments will be served in the church social hall for those who wish to stay and remember Kathleen.

Flowers are greatly appreciated as well as memorial contributions for the family of the deceased who are making the arrangements. Please send donations to Catholic Church of the Epiphany the morning of Aug. 10 before 11 a.m.

