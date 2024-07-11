Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: July 11, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 3, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Robert Connelly to Meggin Bednarczyk, 674 Main Road (600-67-1-17) (R) $655,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Estate of Steven Wagner to Richard Polidoro, 186 South Path (600-97-2-1.002 (R) $645,000 

• Estate of David Yakaboski to 147 Hawthorne Street LLC, 2185 Splish Splash Drive (600-117-2-14) (R) $480,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Christine & Jerry Ioveno to Lauren Tauro & Ronald LoFrese, 1320 Little Peconic Bay Road (1000-111-14-19) (R) $2,200,000

• Lombardi & Lombardi Trust to Jose Pirir, 55 Pinewood Road (1000-110-3-1) (R) $770,000

• Archivist Capital Fishermans Beach 2 LLC to Ross & Tara Baltic, 250 Fishermans Beach Road (1000-111-1-11) (V) $400,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Estate of Andrew Squitieri to Christopher & Stacy Rule, 2315 Cedar Drive (1000-22-5-32) (R) $1,185,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• Richard Owen & Linda Owen to Patricia Kilbride, 225 Bridge Street (1001-2-2-7) (R) $685,631

PECONIC (11958)

• Dirt Holdings LLC to Carolyn Kerwick, 1235 Wells Road (1000-75-6-13.001) (R) $2,100,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Mark Lapidus to Remy Wadhwani & Thomas Barrow, 1605 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-3-97) (R) $460,000

• PMC Equities LLC to MMN Realty LLC, 744 Roanoke Avenue (600-126-2-33) (R) $377,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Chubet Family Trust to Southold on a Minute LLC, 865 Orchard Lane (1000-90-4-16) (R) $790,000 

• Perry Bradshaw to John & Jeanne Cadden, 275 Victoria Drive (1000-78-9-62) (R) $576,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Conrad Hoenig to Daniel & Jennifer Murray, 105 15th Street (600-34-1-26) (R) $810,000 

• Gregory & Kerri Bottari to Eric Staufenberg & Kelly Ong, 18 Little Bay Road (600-30-2-5) (R) $720,000

• Frank Panzarella & Shannon Graefe to Dalton Studios LLC, 113 15th Street (600-34-1-25) (R) $330,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

