Real Estate Transfers: July 18, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 10, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Adam Lazier & Laura Kusisto to Mark Petro & Rosemarie Mastrandrea-Petro, 1089 Main Road (600-67-3-33.003) (R) $1,100,000

• Estate of Susan Sittler to Gregory Vanostrand, Main Highway (600-68-3-8) (V) $730,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Steven Vargas to Vimael Realty Inc, 4106 Fox Hill Drive (600-40.04-1-23) (R) $510,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• FI Utilities Co Inc to Creek Capital LLC, Equestrian Avenue (1000-9-4-17) (V) $300,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Wyandanch Real Estate Corp to Declan & Allyson Hanlon, 950 Tasker Lane (1000-33-4-37) (R) $1,870,000

• Luna Getaways LLC to David Curtin & Holly Siegel, 423 6th Avenue (1000-42-1-7.002) (R) $900,000

• Yami 5 LLC to 533 Holdings LLC, 533 3rd Street (1001-2-4-20) (R) $675,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Cavan Holding Corp to Michael & Denise Gilson, 24 Wilburs Path (600-2.01-2-24) (R) $1,049,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Oasis at Mattituck Corp to Michael & Catherine Lein, 2495 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-75) (R) $1,960,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Mitchell Shahade to Carol & Arnold Olson, 15 3rd Avenue (1000-67-6-1) (R) $1,085,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Ashley & Matthew Schmitt to Constantinos Sarikas, 2633 Roanoke Avenue (600-15-2-22) (R) $799,000

• Jared & Leah Lettieri to Edward & Connie Grim, 16 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.007) (R) $850,000

• Diocese of Long Island to Hallett House LLC, 434 Griffing Avenue (600-126-1-59) (C) $360,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Estate of Audrey Marshall to Benjamin & Callie Smith, 12 North Cartwright Road (700-15-4-128) (R) $669,500

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Mallory Samson to Donald & Christina Savoy, 13 Spring Garden Avenue (700-5-2-18) (R) $2,650,000

• Stephen & Daniel O’Brien to Anthony & Jennifer Fanciullo, 3 Ole Buck Run (700-18-1-11.002) (V) $400,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• 316 Main Street LLC to Sean & Lorraine Landers, 4630 Youngs Avenue (1000-55-2-8.014) (R) $1,650,000

• Joshua Herrenkohl & Joy Kilpatrick to Jacob & Rosemarie Turk, 65 Pleasant Place (1000-88-5-13) (R) $1,100,000

• Margaret Jellett Trust to 600 Glenn LLC, 600 Glenn Road (1000-78-2-24) (V) $625,000

• Margaret Jellett Trust to 1665 Glenn LLC, 1665 Glenn Road (1000-78-1-25) (V) $525,000

• Phillip Gambetta to Patrick Flynn, 680 Soundview Avenue Extension, (1000-50-4-13) (V) $175,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• William & Lisa Weismiller to Luke Kim & Soyoung Shin, 26 Pine Cone Court (600-114-1-39.008) (R) $1,060,000

• US Bank to 1944 Wading River LLC, 1944 Wading River Manor Road (600-74-2-6.004) (R) $570,150

• Joseph Bunch & Gail Yetti to KBNR Capital Holdings LLC, 5 Old Orchard Road (600-32-1-26) (R) $160,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)