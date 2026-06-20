Blotter: Cabbie stiffed on fare from JFK

Southold Town police received numerous complaints between June 8 and June 15 about door-to-door salesmen described as representing “Shield” or “Security” Pest Control. Residents from Cutchogue, Mattituck, Southold and East Marion reported unsolicited visits involving at least five different individuals attempting to sell pest control services. The salesmen were advised that they needed a town “peddling permit” in order to operate in Southold.

Other calls to which police responded last week included the following:

On June 8, police were called to the dining deck at Claudio’s in Greenport about an irate and apparently intoxicated man yelling “aggressively” at other patrons, The man, identified as a Greenport resident, said he became “upset” and “offended” by the actions of another patron, a Florida resident, when the man’s chair made contact with the table where he was sitting. The Floridian told officers the man began screaming after this occurred, but said it was accidental and he meant no harm. The angry patron, who police said appeared to be intoxicated, agreed to leave the premises.

A New Jersey man called police to report that the occupant of a Lexus “brandished what appeared to be a firearm” at him in the vicinity of Lipco Road and CR 48 just after midnight June 9. Officers initiated a felony traffic stop of the Lexus and found that neither of the occupants possessed a firearm, although they did admit to having gotten into a “road rage” incident with the complainant. A “use of force” form was completed.

A woman working with clients at Southold Town Human Services Center called police to Pacific Street in Mattituck June 9 after a verbal dispute with a man she was helping with paperwork for an assisted living application. During their encounter, she told police, the man became “very confrontational” and called her a “whore.” She noted that he had been using the center’s services for two days and had been belligerent with other staff as well. Police advised the man to leave the premises and he complied.

An ongoing property dispute between neighbors brought police to Main St. in Greenport June 9. The complainant told officers that after his neighbor erected a six-foot fence along their shared property line, he had a survey done, but that the survey monuments were subsequently removed, which he had previously reported to police. He had another survey performed and then placed approximately 66 feet of small wire mesh fencing along the property line. That fencing, he told police, had also been removed at some point within the past month. Officers advised that the dispute is a civil matter, referred him to Greenport Village code enforcement and suggested he install security cameras to capture any future suspicious activity.

Police received a report June 10 that a group of youths were gathered at Sound View Dunes County Park in Southold preparing for a bonfire, citing ongoing similar issues at the location. On arrival, police found a group and spoke with one 16-year-old, who said that she and her friends were filming a video for an AP class project. None of the youths appeared to possess materials needed to start a bonfire.

On June 11, police pulled over an eastbound vehicle at Main Road and Stillwater Avenue in Mattituck on a report that it was failing to maintain its lane. The driver, a Cutchogue resident, advised officers that “his eyes were slightly blurry, possibly from allergies, but he was okay.” No intoxication or impairment of any kind was noted.

On June 11 about 5:30 a Southold man offering a boat and trailer for sale along Route 48 summoned police to document an incident of criminal mischief. When he stopped to check on the boat he observed that the valve stems on the trailer’s tires had been loosened and damaged, causing the tires to become flat.

An unpaid ride brought police to Duryea’s in Orient about 9:30 p.m. June 11. A taxi driver from Hicksville called Southold police after a trip east from Terminal 1 at JFK Airport. He transported a customer, described as a white male, about 30, with shoulder length dirty blonde hair, to Orient. Upon arrival at the destination the customer attempted to pay the $697.70 fare with an American Express card, which was declined. When the driver requested another form of payment, the customer ignored him and exited the vehicle. According to the driver, he was then met by another man at the nearby dock, where they both boarded a boat and left the area before police arrived. Police agreed to follow up with Duryea’s for possible video footage and the taxi driver said he would speak to his manager in an effort to obtain information about the subject from the attempted credit card payment. Investigation to continue.

Police were summoned by management of Little Creek Oysters in Greenport at about 10:30 p.m. June 12, after the husband of an employee came in and created a disturbance there, an event that had reportedly occurred numerous times in the preceding weeks. An order of trespass was requested and executed and the man agreed to stay away. Later that night, at 3:12 a.m. June 13, police were called by the same trespassed man reporting his wife “passed out” in her vehicle on Main Street in Greenport. She refused police assistance or escort and walked to her residence. Her vehicle was secured at the location.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.