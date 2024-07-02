Robert Jeffery Rehm of Cutchogue, 30-year Cutchogue Fire Department member and volunteer and retired owner of East End Insurance, passed away Monday, July 1, 2024. He was 75.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Cutchogue Firematic Services will be held at 7:30 p.m., followed by funeral services at 8:30 p.m.

Interment with U.S. Army Honors will take place at Calverton National Cemetery Wednesday, July 10 at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project or Cutchogue Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.