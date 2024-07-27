Southold blotter: Real estate fraud attempt

• On July 16, police received a report of damage to a free library box at Kenney’s Beach in Southold. Both a library sign and a Relic Sustainability sign were damaged, and the books inside the library box were scattered throughout the parking lot, according to authorities, who are continuing to investigate the incident.

• On Friday, a Cutchogue property owner living out of state contacted police to report that an unknown individual had contacted a Long Island real estate agent in an effort to fraudulently sell his Monsell Lane property, and had sent the agent a fake Washington State driver’s license with the victim’s name on it. The real estate agent became suspicious and contacted the homeowner through his local Washington-based police department.

• On Saturday, police received a report of graffiti spray-painted on a dumpster at Mattituck Plaza. A responding officer observed the phrase “Lover boy 44” spray-painted in red on a tent and a dumpster on the property.

Earlier this month, a nearby Mattituck merchant reported two phrases spray-painted on the wall of a nearby store. Police responded and observed the phrases “lover boy was here” and [expletive] you, lover boy” in red and black ink. The investigation is ongoing.

• Southold police responded to at least 10 calls last week from people who had pocket-dialed or otherwise accidentally called the 911 emergency number.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.