Southold Sunshine Society serves community for 100 years

(Amanda Olsen photo)

For the last century, the Southold Sunshine Society has been meeting needs for their neighbors from Laurel to Orient. Comprised entirely of volunteers, the group’s primary mission is lending gently used medical equipment to area residents. They recently moved their cache to Stonewall Storage in Cutchogue, allowing them to help even more people.

The Society is accepting donations of medical equipment such as crutches, walkers, canes, knee scooters, rollators, commodes, bed rails, shower seats and benches and wheelchairs. They do not accept adult diapers, electrical equipment, or clothes.

They also deliver fruit plates and plants and mail birthday and get-well cards to members. While they do not accept donations of electronic equipment, the Society does connect people with a need to those who have these items when possible.

To make a donation or to volunteer, contact Barbara at 631-298-3258 or Sue at 631-765-2757. To contact the Southold Sunshine Society, mail correspondence to P.O. Box 251, Southold, NY 11971.