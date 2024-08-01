Daily Update: Cab driver killed, passenger in serious condition after Tuesday LIRR train collision Manorville
Here are the headlines for August 1, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cab driver killed, passenger in serious condition after Tuesday LIRR train collision in Manorville
Greenport presses bid to expand uses of CPF funding, but rift with Southold remains
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead clerk defends ending verbatim minutes
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Dems, GOP, Independents come together: A firm ‘Yes’ to ban yard signs
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update, Aug. 1: Outdoor summer parties and fascinating talks
SOUTHFORKER
Editor’s Note: Last call for summer
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
