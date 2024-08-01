(Joe Werkmeister file photo.)

Here are the headlines for August 1, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cab driver killed, passenger in serious condition after Tuesday LIRR train collision in Manorville

Greenport presses bid to expand uses of CPF funding, but rift with Southold remains

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead clerk defends ending verbatim minutes

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Dems, GOP, Independents come together: A firm ‘Yes’ to ban yard signs

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update, Aug. 1: Outdoor summer parties and fascinating talks

SOUTHFORKER

Editor’s Note: Last call for summer

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

