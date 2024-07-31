Cab driver killed, passenger in serious condition after Tuesday LIRR train collision in Manorville

(Joe Werkmeister file photo.)

A taxi driver died and a passenger is in serious but stable condition after a Long Island Rail Road train collided with an East End Transportation Cab in Manorville Tuesday afternoon, Metropolitan Transportation Authority police said.

The deceased was identified as Daniel Seagren, 49, of Ronkonkoma who was pronounced dead after being transported to Riverhead’s Peconic Bay Medical Center, according to MTA Police.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., the 12:03 eastbound train from Ronkonkoma to Greenport struck the cab which was driving northbound on Wading River Road in Manorville. The collision happened on the tracks at the Wading River Road crossing, east of the Yaphank station. “Preliminary investigation reveals the taxi with two occupants drove around crossing gates in the down position with lights flashing,” the MTA police reported. Further investigation “indicated the vehicle traveled through the lowered crossing gate, which bent upon impact, passing over the the top of the car without breaking,” according to an update of the police account.

MTA Police did not immediately identify the passenger who was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and is listed in “serious but stable condition,” an MTA police department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

There were roughly 50 passengers on the train, none of whom were injured, according to an MTA spokesperson.

After the collision, the train proceeded east to Riverhead with passengers arriving at approximately 2:15 pm. Those seeking service to Greenport were “accommodated by substitute bus service,” the MTA police department spokesperson said.

As of Wednesday morning, the Ronkonkoma Branch of the LIRR was operating on or close to schedule.