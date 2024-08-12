Daily Update: ‘Killer’ Mattituck librarian Wowak retiring after 34 years
Here are the headlines for August 12, 2024.
Guest Spot: Agri-resorts proposal could shape future
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘Killer’ Mattituck librarian Wowak retiring after 34 years
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
I Bird NY Challenge still open; rewards available
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Can you hear me now? — Shelter Island cell phone service problems
NORTHFORKER
Putting on Heirs: On the North Fork, heirloom tomatoes are summer’s juicy stars
SOUTHFORKER
All the Buzz: East End beekeepers tell it all to the bees
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
