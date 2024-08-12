Daily Update: ‘Killer’ Mattituck librarian Wowak retiring after 34 years

Mattituck Laurel librarian Bev Wowak is retiring after 34 years of service to her community. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for August 12, 2024.

Guest Spot: Agri-resorts proposal could shape future

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Killer’ Mattituck librarian Wowak retiring after 34 years

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

I Bird NY Challenge still open; rewards available

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Can you hear me now? — Shelter Island cell phone service problems

NORTHFORKER

Putting on Heirs: On the North Fork, heirloom tomatoes are summer’s juicy stars

SOUTHFORKER

All the Buzz: East End beekeepers tell it all to the bees

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

