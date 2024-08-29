Daily Update: ‘OD alley’ in Greenport prompts law against loitering

Business owners said they come in to work in the morning and find liquor bottles on their property. (Chris Francescani photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, August 29.

Blue jean sphere grabs attention on Sound Ave.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘OD alley’ in Greenport prompts law against loitering

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Football: Blue Waves look to restore gridiron glory

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Highway Superintendent, Town Board draw fire over closing of area at Recycling Center

NORTHFORKER

Life is peachy at these North Fork U-pick farm stands

SOUTHFORKER

Annual Shinnecock Powwow starts tomorrow

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

