Daily Update: Vineyard View tenants face displacement due to mold

(Credit: courtesy of Porschia Poteet)

Here are the headlines for Friday, August 30.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Vineyard View tenants face displacement due to mold

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

State aid available for zero-emissions school buses

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Not to be missed for Shelter Island’s Labor Day weekend

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings for the weekend of Aug. 31

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Calling all car collectors — this East Hampton abode is your tricked-out utopia

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.