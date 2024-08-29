Edward G. Andersen of Southold, and formally Seneca, S.C. died Aug. 20, 2024. He was 92 years old.

Ed was born Oct. 30, 1931 in Brooklyn to George and Judith Andersen. He graduated high school in Brooklyn and graduated from Farmingdale State College with a degree in electrical engineering. After graduation he was employed with LILCo. Ed served with the Army as a radio operator supervisor over in Germany. Upon his return to the States, he was reemployed with LILCO for 39 years. He married his love Carol, and had three children. Chris (Samantha) of Texas, John (Stacie) of South Carolina, and Karen Van Bourgondien (Mark) of Southold. He has eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will have a celebration of life service Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. at the Southold First Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Crossgate PCA Church (Mission Fund in memory of Ed Andersen PO Box 365, Seneca, SC 29679) or online crossgatepca.org or Hospice.org.