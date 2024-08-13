JoAnn Elizabeth Auwaerter, 86, of Bayport and Cutchogue, died on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

JoAnn was raised in Bayside and Wantagh, and graduated from Bishop McDonald High School in Brooklyn. She received her undergraduate degree in education at Hofstra University and a master’s in education from Adelphi University. JoAnn taught elementary school in the Bayport-Blue Point public schools for nearly 30 years, primarily teaching kindergarten at Sylvan Avenue Elementary. She also worked alongside her husband, Gisbert, at Bayport Flower Houses, a fourth-generation family business.

JoAnn was the heart of the Auwaerter family. Among her passions were her book club, gardening, cooking and spending time with her nine grandchildren. She was a devoted member of her church and a fierce opponent in the game Rummikub.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Gisbert; and her four children, Paul and his wife, Karen, of Lutherville, Md.; John and his wife, Kate, of Syracuse, N.Y.; Karl and his wife, Amy, of Blue Point; and Christine Saroka and her husband, Les, also of Blue Point; as well as her nine grandchildren, Alec, Katie, Johnny, Ben, Abby, Eric, Audrey, Lizzy and Robin. JoAnn is also survived by her brother, Robert Schmitt of Florida; a sister-in-law, Karin Auwaerter and her longtime partner, Robert; her nieces, Susan Hart and Geraldine Schmitt; and her nephew, Robert Schmitt.

Friends and relatives will gather Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snow R.C. Church in Blue Point, and inurnment will follow at Union Cemetery in Sayville.

Contributions made in JoAnn Auwaerter’s memory to Our Lady of the Snow Parish Outreach, 175 Blue Point Ave., Blue Point, NY 11715, are appreciated.

