Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 1, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 24, 2024. 

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Vito Miniagi Corp to Jason Horan, 328 Oakleigh Avenue (600-40-5-3) (R) $400,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Gregory & Jessie Devaney to Paul & Janet Paglia, 6 Mastro Court (600-80-2-2.016) (R) $925,000 

• Anita Costi Trust to James & Kathleen Cast, 25 Golden Spruce Drive (600-81.01-1-3) (R) $700,000

• Helen Miller Trust to Curtis Dunn & Dominika Krupa, 154 Gregory Way (600-58-2-10.018) (R) $575,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• VNP Properties Inc to Robert & Kathleen Martinez, 3600 Pequash Avenue (1000-103-14-2) (R) $999,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• 508 Fourth St LLC to 4th Street Ventures LLC, 508 4th Street (1001-6-6-12.001) (R) $1,250,000

• Laura Solinger & Steven Muth to Alan Fitts & Brendan Johannsen, 213 Knapp Place (1000-34-3-10) (R) $1,050,000

• Lisa Benson to Robert & Lynn Jernick, 50 Moores Lane North (1000-45-7-2.001) (R) $720,000

• 506 Madison Avenue LLC to Matthew Ninfo, 506 Madison Avenue (1001-4-1-10.001) (R) $675,000

• Sally Gelling to 611 Maple LLC, 611 Maple Street (1000-42-1-17) (R)  $600,000

• Idanes & Stella Sanchez to Lindsay Priest, 415 Kaplan Avenue (1001-4-1-6) (V) $350,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Craft Master Hops LLC to North Side Main Road LLC, 10765 Main Road (1000-108-1-1.001) (V) $1,225,000

• Ari C Bekian & Martin Samaan to Donna & Kirby Smith &John Murphy, 10450 Sound Avenue (1000-122-2-14) (R) $1,200,000

• Barbara Ackermann to Caroline & Paul Eschbach, 355 Azalea Road (1000-115-6-9) (R) $895,000

• Perge Family Trust to Domingo Rodigues, 2350 Elijahs Lane (1000-108-3-5.016) (R) $775,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Marie-Lise Gazarian Trust to Nell Daniel & Mark Timmins, 120 King Street (1000-26-2-1) (R) $2,136,100

• Patricia & Peter Gray to 595 Youngs Road LLC, 1780 Youngs Road (1000-18-2-37.001) (V) $999,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Thomas Kozakiewicz to Vincent Sasso Manor Farms LLC, 718 Reeves Avenue (600-43-1-1.008) (R) $2,200,000

• Janice Szczesny to 1086 OCR LLC, 1086 Old Country Road (600-108-3-19) (C) $1,225,000

• Dream Land Builders Inc to Maynor Palma & Griselda Betanzo, 61 Forest Drive (600-85-1-10.068) (R) $764,000

• Full Send Holdings LLC to Ashok & Manisha Patel, 501 Northville Turnpike (600-127-2-10) (R) $500,000

• Elizabeth Vaccaro-Hyland to Kevin Iadarola & Jamie Ziskin, 102 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-2-2) (R) $450,000

• Dawn Harris to Jose Mayen & Juliana Lopez, 719 Gregory Place (600-123-1-45) (R) $440,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Hilary & Ian McDonald to William & Stephanie Kelly, 45B Lake Drive (700-23-2-2.006)(V ) $800,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Our Business LLC to Alta Real Estate Holdings LLC, 622 Lighthouse Road (1000-51-2-2.006) (R) $1,200,500

• Jason Goldfarb & Robin Kowalski to Lisa Amoia & John Fastaia, 50 Wabasso Street (1000-78-3-41.003) (R)  $850,000

• Karen Andrews to Peter Tast, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 4D (1000-63.01-1-19) (R) $550,000

• Susan P Anderson to Elizabeth Rerisi & Samuel Fishman, 3085 Laurel Avenue (1000-55-3-31) (V) $490,000

• Joseph Ippolito to William Ippolito, 230 Carole Road (1000-52-2-7.005) (R) $243,600

• Boyle Living Trust to Theresa Boyle, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 7A (1000-63.02-1-11) (R) 225,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Kara Lundin to Jennifer Losee, 10 Little Leaf Court (600-75.01-1-10) (R) $600,000

• US Bank to 1944 Wading River LLC, 1944 Wading River Manor Road (600-74-2-6.004) (R) $570,150

• Hunter One Realty Inc to Ever Lopez & Maria Escobar, 3 Oak Street (600-33-5-58) (R) $515,000

• Lena Hanna to David Panettiere, 184 Sylvan Drive (600-33-4-7) (R) $500,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

