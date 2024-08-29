Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 29, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 21, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Estate of Patricia Foley to Jennifer Melhofer, 61 Sunup Trail (600-86-5-33) (R) $617,500 

CALVERTON (11933)

• Estate of Frances Smith to Frederick & Barbara Hansen, 30 Golden Spruce Drive (600-81.01-1-43) (R) $620,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• 325 Wiggins St LLC to Jedi Group LLC, 325 Wiggins Street (1001-6-4-11) (R) $700,000 

• John Donaldson to Ringold Family Trust, 38 Calebs Way (1000-40.01-1-38) (R) $690,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Regional Asset Management LLC to Anthony Stalters, 970 Village Lane (1000-114-6-15) (R) $900,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Justin Deravin & Ronald Tarantino to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, 40 Kerry Court (600-81-1-17.007) (R) $850,000

• National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Doris & Belfor Guichay, 40 Kerry Court (600-81-1-17.007) (R) $850,000

• Vera Chandler to 12 Wilson Avenue LLC, 12 Wilson Avenue (600-105-2-67) (R) $435,000

• Daniel J Murphy (Referee) & Jose & Yessenia Mendez (Defendants) to Hunter One Realty Inc, 39 Fairway Avenue (600-111-1-23) (R) $406,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Shirley Bratle to 775 Hill Road Owner LLC, 775 Hill Road (1000-70-4-27) (R) $615,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Joanne Robertson-Eletto to Ministerial Indigenous Nations Trust, 29 Sylvan Place (600-33-2-21) (R) $750,000

• Jeanine Maciora to John & Sherri Blum, 95 Cedar Road (600-27-3-51) (R) $600,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content