Blotter: Political signs reported stolen

On Sept. 9, a business on Franklinville Road in Laurel reported the theft of political signs from the property.

• On Sept. 9, an 83-year-old Greenport resident reported being the target of a scam. She told police she received a text message from someone claiming to be from Apple security, saying there was a suspicious $143.95 charge on her account and providing a phone number she could call to rectify the situation. When she called, a man claiming to be “Victor Lewis” answered and instructed her to buy gift cards, scratch them off to reveal their ID numbers, then take photos of the cards and send them to him.

The woman bought two $350 gift cards at Target and sent “Mr. Lewis” pictures of the scratched off cards. She later realized she’d been scammed, according to police, and reported the incident.

A responding officer blocked the phone numbers the victim called or was contacted from. Although her identity had not been stolen, police said, she was also advised to contact a credit reporting agency and freeze her credit.

• On Sept.11, an East Marion resident reported the theft of a political sign from in front her Main Road residence.

• On Sept. 11, Jaime Ajvix Suray of Greenport, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated after allegedly striking a parked vehicle on Fourth Avenue in Greenport with his car. He was held in custody overnight for morning arraignment, according to police.

• Around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, a Fourth Street resident called police to report a man sleeping on a front lawn. Responding officers found Angel Lopez, 43, and questioned him. He said he was waiting for a ride from his friend and decided to take a nap. The homeowner declined to press charges after Mr. Lopez, whose hometown was not reported, apologized and left the area.

• On Sept. 12, police responded to a report of smoke coming from a residence on Cedarfields Drive in Greenport, and saw smoke but no fire. The Greenport Fire Department also responded and the homeowner arrived soon after. Firefighters entered the house and extinguished a fire that was concentrated in the kitchen area. Both the homeowner and firefighters believe it started on the stove and spread. There had been a pot of oil on top of the stove, and the homeowner believes his dog jumped up on the stove and turned it on. The dog was not injured.

• On Sept. 12, Gregorio Felipe of Southold, 62, was arrested and charged with DWI after police say he was observed failing to maintain his lane on Hummel Avenue in Southold. He was held overnight for a morning arraignment, according to authorities.

• On Sept. 13, police responded to a report of 50 motorcycles traveling in a group on Route 48, and conducted a traffic stop. One motorcycle rider, a North Bellmore man, told authorities he was “part of a union and they have been doing this for 27 years.” The man was informed of reports that the group was running red lights to stay together. He was also issued a ticket for riding on an unregistered vehicle.

• Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 13, Southold police responded to a report of loud music and a large number of vehicles congregating in the area of Indian Neck Lane and Parkers Landing Road in Peconic. Responding officers observed “a large group of youths around a campfire.” The group disbursed as police approached, according to authorities, leaving a “large of amount of trash” behind. Police extinguished the fire. They returned in the morning and collected the debris into three large trash bags.

• Around 10 p.m. Sept. 14, a Cutchogue resident reported a motorcycle accident on Eugenes Road. Responding officers identified the operator/owner of the motorcycle as Charles Sisino, 24, of Peconic. According to police, Mr. Sisino was found to have unidentified “weapons on his person” and to be under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation before being arraigned the following morning.

• On Sept. 14, police received a report of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane on Front Street in Greenport. Responding officers initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Erick Lopez-Giron, 21, of Peconic. According to police, a responding officer smelled alcohol on Mr. Lopez-Giron’s breath and observed a beer can in the back seat of the vehicle. The officer described Lopez-Giron’s eyes as “glassy” and asked him to step out of the car, “which he had difficulty doing,” authorities said. After reportedly performing poorly on field sobriety tests, Mr. Lopez-Giron was arrested for DWI.

• On Sept. 15, a Southold man reported being the victim of a real estate scam, according to police. The victim reported that someone had listed his vacant land for sale with Douglas Elliman and Compass real estate agencies. According to the landowner, the listing was made over the phone and documents were signed digitally via Docusign.

• Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 15, Southold police responded to a three-car accident on Route 48 in Cutchogue. According to authorities, a 23-year-old Southold man was driving westbound on Route 48 “at a high rate of speed” and collided with another westbound car, causing the second car to skid off the road and overturn into a farm stand. The impact also caused the first car to skid across the grass median and strike a third car, which overturned into shrubbery, according to police. The first car then skidded into the woods and came to rest at a chain link fence. No one was arrested, police said, but occupants of all three cars were transported to local hospitals.