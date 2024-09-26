Calendar of events: Sept. 26, 2024

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: 2024 Country Fair at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Vendors, pony rides, farm animals, historic tours, activities for kids, food trucks and tractor pulls, blacksmithing and antique sawmill demonstrations. Tickets: $12-45. Information: hallockville.org. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

The arts and crafts

Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Third annual North Fork Art and Artists exhibition and sale presented by Oysterponds Historical Society at the Old’ Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: 2024 Country Fair at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Vendors, pony rides, farm animals, historic tours, activities for kids, food trucks and tractor pulls, blacksmithing and antique sawmill demonstrations. Tickets: $12-45. Information: hallockville.org.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Southold Historical Museum’s Autumn Antiques, Fine Art, and Crafts Fair at the Maple Lane complex, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Vendors selling fine art, antiques, pottery, photography, handmade crafts, and vintage treasures. Live music. Admission: $5, includes raffle ticket. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Fundraisers

Sunday, Oct. 6, 2-5 p.m.: Annual Fall Benefit for Warrior Ranch Foundation at the ranch, 1179 Edwards Ave., Calverton. Local wine and beer, food, raffles, a military ceremonial-style speaking program, equine demonstrations, live music by Who Are Those Guys. Tickets: Warriorranchfoundation.networkforgood.com

Lectures

Monday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m.: Q&A Forum with Stony Brook physicians at Mattituck-Laurel Library

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Meet physicians from Advanced Primary and Specialty Care in Mattituck, including specialists in pulmonology, physiatry, family medicine and surgery. Register: elih.stonybrookmedicine.edu.

Local history

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2-4 p.m.: Mattituck Presbyterian Church Graveyard Tour at North Fork Community Theatre at 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. A cooperative effort of the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, Mattituck Presbyterian Church’s graveyard restoration committee and North Fork Community Theatre, the tour goes through church graveyard as actors in period costumes recount the life stories of historical figures who are buried there. The tour ends at Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Tickets: $25, must be purchased in advance. 631-298-NFCT. Rain date, Oct. 26.

Sunday, Oct. 6, 2-4 p.m.: Cutchogue Burying Ground Graveyard Tour sponsored by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and North Fork Community Theatre at 32770 Main Road (corner Harbor Lane), Cutchogue. The tour goes through the graveyard, as actors in period costumes recount the life stories of historical figures who are buried there. Tickets: $25, must be purchased in advance. 631-298-NFCT. Rain date, Oct. 27.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m.: “The American Revolution in Southold Township, Long Island: Patriots vs. Loyalists” presented by Mattituck-Laurel Park District and Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society with Edward Marlatt, retired Adelphi University professor, at the park district building on Peconic Bay Blvd. in Mattituck. The program will discuss the seven-year siege of Southold Township by the British during most of the Revolution. Free, donations accepted. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Monday, Sept. 30, 6:30-8 p.m.: Coastal Resilience informational meeting of Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association at Veterans Park, Mattituck, with Professor Henry Bokuniewicz. Information: mattitucklaurelcivic.org

Music

Friday, Sept. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Bring instruments, your tapping feet and your listening ears! Musicians of all ages, styles of acoustic music, levels of ability, audience members, are welcome. The event is free and sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m.-noon: Long Island’s premier Afro-Cuban ensemble Mambo Loco! at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St. Riverhead. Free. Pre-registration required. SuffolkCountyHistoricalSociety.org

Sunday, Sept. 29, 4:30 p.m.: An Evening with Emily Donato performing live music with pianist Saffron Chung, featuring music by composer Peter Susser, On This Island Op. 11 by Benjamin Britten, works by G.F. Handel and others at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org

Saturday, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m.: For the Beauty of the Earth, a program inspiring an appreciation of Earth’s beauty and offering an oasis for reflecting on commitment to its stewardship at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. New music by contemporary composers Roberto Sierra and Laura Kaminsky and compositions from the first half of the 20th century by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, William Grant Still and Margaret Bonds. After the concert, observatory staff will provide guided tours of the night sky (weather permitting). Tickets: $30, nonmembers; $20, members; free, under 16. Seating limited. custerobservatory.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-noon: Seed Saving Workshop with Cornell Master Gardeners representing North Fork Suffolk Alliance for Pollinators at Southold Free Library. Learn about collecting, drying, cleaning and storing seeds. Register: southoldlibrary.org.

The written word

Saturday, Sept. 28, 1 p.m.: Book & Bottle Lecture: ‘The Unsettling Legacy of Wayland Jefferson: Missing Evidence, Racism & Collective Amnesia‘ with author Jacqueline Dinan at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Book sale and signing. Tickets: $8, nonmembers; free, members. Includes refreshments. Register: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No class Sept. 21.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 21 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Through Friday, Oct. 11: Banned! Artists Respond to Book Banning, exhibit and sale at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org

Through September: Fine art photography by Anthony Lombardo at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m., through September: Long Island Projectile Points at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Exhibit of Native American arrowheads found on Long Island. Information: southoldindianmuseum.org.

Through September: Through Our Eyes, exhibition by The Peconic Painters at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through September: Side by Side, art by artists and students of Lee Harned at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Through November: Picture Driven at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Artwork by Paula Kelly, Ernest Hutton and Doris Brautigan. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

