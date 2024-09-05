Calendar of events: Sept. 5, 2024

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.: Illustrated lecture on Jamesport: 300+ Years of History by local historian Richard Wines including how the hamlet came to be renamed Jamesport. Free. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org. (Credit: courtesy photo)

All ages

Saturday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m.: Outdoor movie night: ‘If’ at Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Bring a blanket or chair. Free. Information: mattituckparks.com/events-mattituck.

Sunday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 18th annual North Fork Foodie Tour sponsored by North Fork Reform Synagogue. Talks and demonstrations at 20 locations. Adults, $30; children 12 and under, free. Information and list of locations: northforkfoodietour.com.

Sunday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Living History Day at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Complex, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Military reenactment, blacksmithing, spinning, carpentry and basket weaving demonstrations, Eastern L.I. Old Time Jam band performance and museum tours. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

The arts and crafts

Friday, Sept. 6, 4-6 p.m.: Artist reception: Fine art photography by Anthony Lombardo at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Exhibition runs through Sept. 30. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Friday, Sept. 6, 5-7 p.m.: Opening reception: Side by Side, art by artists and students of Lee Harned at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Exhibition runs through Sept. 30. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Monday, Sept. 9, 6-8:30 p.m.: Paint Night: Magnificent Sunflowers for ages 15 and up with Lee Harned at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Acrylic on canvas; all materials provided. Members, $35; nonmembers, $40. Limited to 10 participants. oldtownartsguild.org.

Classes and workshops

Saturday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Gazpacho from the Garden hands-on cooking class at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Led by Susan Babkes. Class size limited. Members, $30; nonmembers, $35. hallockville.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m.: Wine on the Vines sunset cocktail party to benefit Southold Free Library at Bedell Cellars, 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. Tickets: $50, includes wine, beer and charcuterie. bedellcellars.com.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Annual Kait’s Angels Community Yard Sale at the Doorhy residence, 1125 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck. Proceeds to benefit Stephanie Galka of Riverhead and Lauren Uribe of Southold. Donation drop-off Friday, Sept. 6, 4-6 p.m. No large furniture, beds, TVs, computers, medical and exercise equipment or car seats. Information: kaitsangels.org.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m.: Third annual Turtle Crawl to benefit New York Marine Rescue Center starting at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. Stops at Twin Fork Beer Co., Long Ireland Beer Co., Tradewinds Brewing Co., North Fork Brewing Co. and übergeek Brewing Co. Tickets include discounts at all breweries, raffle prizes and T-shirt. In advance, $45; at door, $50. nymarinerescue.org.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.: Comedy Night at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Kevin Lee and James Camacho perform; Lana Siebel emcees. Beer and wine reception at 7 p.m.; show at 8. Proceeds benefit CAST. Tickets: $75, available at comedy0924.givesmart.com.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 3-7 p.m.: 29th annual Pig Roast at Riverhead American Legion Post 273, 89 Hubbard Ave., Riverhead. Roasted pig with homemade marinade, baked beans, applesauce, corn on the cob, baked potato, cucumber salad, rolls, watermelon, dessert, soda and water. Tickets: $40, available at the Post. Information: 631-727-4330.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: 33rd annual Bruce Stark Memorial Golf Outing sponsored by Riverhead Rotary at Vineyards Golf Club, 9 Tyler Drive, Riverhead. Benefits Rotary’s high school scholarship program. Information: [email protected].

Lectures

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.: Jamesport: 300+ Years of History, an illustrated lecture by local historian Richard Wines, at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Free. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Saturday, Sept. 7, Tuesday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 14: Meet the New Chief with incoming Riverhead police chief Ed Frost and Supervisor Tim Hubbard. Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Riverhead Senior Center, 60 Shade Tree Lane, Aquebogue. Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m.: Riverhead Town Hall, 4 West Second St., Riverhead. Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Riley Avenue Elementary School, 374 Riley Ave., Calverton. Information: townofriverhead.gov.

Music

Sunday, Sept. 8, 1-3 p.m.: Songs & Stories in Concert at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. With Susanna Phillips, soprano; Tom Manuel, trumpet; and Steve Salerno, guitar. Part of Rites of Spring Music Festival Tickets: members, $45; nonmembers, $65. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Sunday, Sept. 8, 2 p.m.: Classical recital featuring Roselle Borrelli and Leyla Babayeva presented by Stirling Historical Society at First Baptist Church of Greenport, 650 Main St. Tickets: $25, available at door or call 631-477-5918.

The natural world

Saturday, Sept. 7, 9-10:30 a.m.: The Native Wildflower Garden at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. State Park naturalist MaryLaura Lamont guides the walk pointing out and explaining different species of native Long Island wildflowers in the garden. Program meets at the Visitor Center. Rain cancels. Reservations: 631-315-5475.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fall 2024 Native Plant Sale sponsored by North Fork Audubon Society at Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Route 48, Greenport. Locally grown native plants grown by Glover Perennials. Information: northforkaudubon.org.

Theatre

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.: Corchaug Repertory Theatre presents ‘The Guys,’ a play by Anne Nelson, at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation’s Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Free. Information: theguys.givesmart.com, [email protected], 631-477-1717.

The written word

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 3 p.m.: ‘Bikeman’ poetry reading at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Dramatic reading of journalist Tom Flynn’s poetry of 9/11. Audience discretion advised. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No class Sept. 21.

Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Thursdays, 3-8 p.m.; Fridays, 1-6 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Through September: Fine art photography by Anthony Lombardo at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m., through September: Long Island Projectile Points at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Exhibit of Native American arrowheads found on Long Island. Information: southoldindianmuseum.org.

Through Sept. 8: Plant Life, exhibition with site-specific window installation works and other artwork at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through September: Through Our Eyes, exhibition by The Peconic Painters at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through September: Side by Side, art by artists and students of Lee Harned at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

