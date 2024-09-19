Cathy Demeroto and her dog, Layton. (Nicholas Grasso file photo)

Cathy Demeroto, who joined the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation as its executive director in 2017, announced Monday she will resign from the position at the end of October.

In a letter to the North Fork community and supporters of CAST, Ms. Demeroto said she decided to step down as head of the non-profit to focus her time and attention on her family, which has gone through a “challenging year,” she wrote. Her official last day in the role will be Oct. 18.

“I am filled with gratitude that I had the opportunity to lead CAST with my heart and soul for the past seven-plus years,” Ms. Demeroto wrote. “I have led the organization through a global pandemic, a capital campaign and move to a new permanent home, 40-year high inflation, and an affordable housing crisis serving the most vulnerable in our community during a time of unprecedented need and exponential growth in demand for CAST’s essential services.”

CAST, which moved its headquarters to a former Methodist church in Southold in 2021, has been serving low-income individuals and families since 1965. Nine years ago, while living in Bethesda, Md., Ms. Demeroto worked at humanitarian organizations similar to CAST. Before that, she made her living as an attorney.



Ms. Demeroto said when she was hired as executive director of CAST, her goal was to “create a first of its kind community resource center on the North Fork of Long Island.”

She was part of the rebranding of the CAST name, which was formerly known as Community Action Southold Town. Other notable accomplishments during Ms. Demeroto’s tenure included creating the Client Choice Pantry which offers fresh local produce, eggs, dairy, and meat in addition to non-perishable food items and personal care and household products, launching the Mobile Food Pantry before the COVID-19 crisis to aid vulnerable residents and putting an arts and culture program in place.



Additionally, the organization built the culinary workforce training program under Ms. Demeroto’s leadership, which assisted clients seeking higher wage employment and businesses in need of skilled workers. Essential services were expanded to Shelter Island and an after school program for young students was established for underserved low-income families. She took the reigns in organizing CAST’s inaugural Hunger Forum as well.

Over the years, Ms. Demeroto has also secured significant funding for CAST’s mission, including raising money to secure a pre-approved New York State Department of Environmental Conservation grant to purchase a pickup truck and commercial-grade freezer.



In 2019, Ms. Demeroto was named The Suffolk Times Community Leader of the Year for her efforts in drawing awareness to the issues of hunger and poverty on the North Fork.



“I will miss my incredible team, the amazing volunteers and partners, the loyal and kind donors and supporters, and mostly the community members that I have had the privilege to serve,” she wrote in her farewell letter. “With the unwavering and compassionate support of so many, I am very optimistic about the future of CAST and will continue to support the mission and transformative work that lies ahead.”



Marc Sokol, CAST board president, said in an email that the board is in the process of finding a new executive director. In the meantime, Ms. Demeroto will remain available as a consultant to the CAST board and staff during the transition period.

“I have no doubt that her spirit and laugh will be a permanent fixture at CAST,” Mr. Sokol wrote. “Cathy has built an amazing team at CAST. And especially over the past few years, she has built an extremely strong management team that will be able to continue the high level of service CAST is known for.”